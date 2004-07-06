KPLC was a wonderful place to start my career ten years ago! When James Smith called and said he was going to hire me, I remember I had tears in my eyes because I was so excited. The friends I made there were so special too. We had so much fun in the newsroom, that it didn't even seem like work. Miss Jackie, Miranda, David, Russell, Cynthia, Corey, Robby...we were always laughing. I'll never forget my goodbye party at "The Doll House". Jackie saying.."You never been to the Doll House, Miss Bonnie? You're in for something SPECIAL!" And it was. Great memories! Thanks to KPLC and happy 50th!



Love, (Miss) Bonnie

Bonnie Schneider was our weekend meteorologist here at KPLC during the late 90's, and is now a meteorologist for CNN.

Bonnie also worked as the Weekend Meteorologist/Special Assignment Reporter for "The Ten O'Clock News" on WB56 in Boston. She also provided entertainment and lifestyle reporting as a special assignment reporter three days a week. Prior to WB56, Bonnie was the weekend meteorologist at WFOR-TV in Miami. Bonnie has held several meteorology and reporting positions including: News 12 Long Island, a 24-hour cable news network in New York, and WXII-TV, the NBC affiliate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She also worked for the CBS Network in New York as a frequent fill-in meteorologist on the "The Saturday Early Show."

Bonnie was awarded the American Meteorologist Society's Seal of Approval for broadcast meteorologists who achieve the highest standard of excellence in both technical weather knowledge and communication skills. While in New York at News 12, she earned the Associated Press Award for "Best Interview" for her half-hour special, "A Conversation with Billy Joel." A native of Long Island, Bonnie holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University. She pursued her meteorological studies at the State University of New York at Stony Brook and Hunter College in Manhattan.