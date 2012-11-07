Darrell Royal 1924-2012

Darrell Royal once said, "there are three things that can happen on a forward pass, and two of them are bad."





When asked about changing his team's offense, he said, "you gotta dance with the one who brung ya."





He said that luck is "when preparation meets opportunity."





The winningest coach ever at the University of Texas and one of the true icons of college football, Darrell Royal died this morning in Austin.





In 20 seasons as head coach at Texas, Royal won 11 Southwest Conference titles and three national championships. When current coach Mack Brown asked Royal how he handled a losing season, he replied, "I don't know, I never had one."





The Longhorns now play their home games in Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. This Saturday, the Horns will begin their first offensive series by lining up in the wishbone, the formation Royal pioneered at Texas in the 1960s.





Darrell Royal was 88 years old.



