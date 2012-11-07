Off-duty DeQuincy officer accused of DWI, reckless operation

A DeQuincy police officer was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday by the Lake Charles Police Department and charged with DWI, hit and run, and reckless operation after being pulled over in a police unit, according to Lake Charles Police.

Authorities said officers began receiving calls about a marked DeQuincy Police unit operating recklessly.

Witnesses said the unit hit a fence at 229 West School Street and a tree at the intersection of Bayou Drive and Orchard Drive.

Authorities said upon arrival at Bayou and Orchard, officers located the unit stuck in a wooded area just south of Orchard Drive.

Officers came into contact with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Matthew Sollay of Lake Charles.

Sollay, according to authorities, is a police officer with the DeQuincy Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the incident.

