Wednesday registration cut off for December runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The deadline to register to vote in the Dec. 8 run-off elections is Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Louisiana laws require a voter to be registered 30 days prior to an election to be eligible to vote in that particular election The deadline is for those who have never registered to vote and for those voters who need to make changes to their registration.

WWL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/VTsYg3 ) residents can register to vote online at http://www.sos.la.gov/tabid/68/Default.aspx , in person at the parish registrar of voters' office, while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles or other public assistance agencies, at schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail.

Contests for a vacant Louisiana Supreme Court seat representing the Baton Rouge area and the 3rd Congressional District are among the races on the runoff ballot.

