18-wheeler overturns near Jennings

Authorities on Wednesday responded to an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler near the I-10 westbound exit ramp onto La. 97 (Exit 65), east of Jennings.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop D, at about 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to the accident.

Troopers said the crash happened when an 18-wheeler carrying crude oil, driven by Michael Charles Mitchell of Waynesboro, Miss., ran off the left side of the ramp and overturned into the grassy area to the left of the ramp.

Troopers said Mitchell, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Air-Med to Lafayette General Medical Center with minor injuries.



Mitchell was charged by State Police with careless operation. Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation, according to troopers.



Troopers said the 18-wheeler has been removed from the scene. Some crude oil escaped from the tanker and the exit ramp remains closed for environmental cleanup.

Troopers said the ramp will reopen at dark and is scheduled to be closed again at 7 a.m. Thursday to resume the cleanup process for an undetermined amount of time.



KPLC's Holly Carter was at the scene and will have more later today.

