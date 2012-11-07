Land, air collision pits plane vs. SUV - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Land, air collision pits plane vs. SUV

We'll have coverage of the election – everything from President Obama winning re-election, to a runoff for our Congressional seat.  In the meantime, you can go HERE for complete results.

The case of Dr. Peter LaFuria moves forward. Today, KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in court for a mock jury selection. The former OB/GYN is accused of taking explicit photos of patients without their knowledge or consent, and other related crimes. We'll tell you about the purpose of today's action and how it will affect the actual trial.

Also today, after being laid off and in a dead end job, two women in their 50's decide to hit the road to help folks across the country.

And some amazing video as the wife of pilot captures an incredible collision involving her pilot husband. Apparently, his single engine plane clipped a passing SUV while landing over the weekend!

As far as our weather is concerned, Ben tells me our highs will be in the 70's this afternoon.  Clear skies and northerly winds will prompt those temperatures to drop this evening. How low will they go? Tune in to Ben's complete, live, local forecast at noon.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
