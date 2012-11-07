Land, air collision pits plane vs. SUV

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll have coverage of the election – everything from President Obama winning re-election, to a runoff for our Congressional seat. In the meantime, you can go HERE for complete results.

The case of Dr. Peter LaFuria moves forward. Today, KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in court for a mock jury selection. The former OB/GYN is accused of taking explicit photos of patients without their knowledge or consent, and other related crimes. We'll tell you about the purpose of today's action and how it will affect the actual trial.

Also today, after being laid off and in a dead end job, two women in their 50's decide to hit the road to help folks across the country.

And some amazing video as the wife of pilot captures an incredible collision involving her pilot husband. Apparently, his single engine plane clipped a passing SUV while landing over the weekend!

As far as our weather is concerned, Ben tells me our highs will be in the 70's this afternoon. Clear skies and northerly winds will prompt those temperatures to drop this evening. How low will they go? Tune in to Ben's complete, live, local forecast at noon.

