Catherine's television career began right here in Southwest Louisiana, where she co-anchored 7News Sunrise with John Bridges. She also reported for the evening newscasts, and enjoyed serving as emcee for a number of charitable and nonprofit events.

Catherine Shreves is an award-winning journalist and television host with over a decade of experience in front of the camera. Today, she is thrilled to be back home in New Orleans, where she is the host of the daytime show NOLA Marketplace on ABC26 & NOLA38, which gives viewers a look inside some of South Louisiana's most unique businesses, landmarks, and non-profit organizations. Catherine also hosts the weekly news segment "Beauty Breakthroughs with Cat" at 9pm on NOLA38, 10pm on ABC26, and Thursdays at 11am on ABC26.



In addition to spending several years on the anchor desk as a morning show anchor and host, Catherine has reported for numerous ABC and NBC affiliates around the country, as well cable networks like TLC. Catherine recently returned from Nicaragua where she is the host of a documentary on relief efforts for the poor in Central America.



The most fulfilling part of Catherine's career has without a doubt been the people she's gotten to meet and report on over the years. Her first assignment as a reporter at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles was an in-depth piece on then Presidential candidate Pat Buchanan, and since then it's been an interesting journey! Some of her notable assignments include covering several Presidential visits and campaigns, reporting on the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the ongoing recovery efforts, witnessing and reporting on one of the last executions from Alabama's electric chair, and delivering live reports from the Kobe Bryant trial. Catherine can also be seen playing role of the reporter on the big screen in the movie Pride, starring Terrance Howard and the late Bernie Mac.