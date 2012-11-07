Hometown Patriot: Nov. 7, 2012 - Vietnam Veterans

Through ceremonies like one held on Nov. 4 in Dry Creek, we show appreciation to the men and women who served the United States during the Vietnam War. The conflict in the 1960s and 70s divided the country and many Vietnam vets came home to hostile attitudes.

"When we came back, it was a whole different world," said Vietnam Veteran Jim Stanley. "It was so different that we were not allowed to fly in military uniform when we traveled. We had to travel in civilian clothes."

But as the years went on, and the nation became involved in other wars, people started to come around and recognize that these soldiers were only doing what their country asked. They began holding appreciation ceremonies.

"It brings some closure to the Vietnam stigma that has always been placed on me, as well as all the other Vietnam Vets."

"As life goes on, we've got to learn to forgive and love our Patriots. And worry about the ones in Afghanistan and Iraq.and other wars that's going on because it's a never ending battle."

But the terror of war in Vietnam isn't over for many.

"A lot of our veterans still have nightmares and they visit Vietnam sometimes every night, you know," said veteran Terry Courville. "It's not a closure yet to Vietnam veterans."

So, this week, we honor those who fought in the Vietnam War as this week's Hometown Patriots.

