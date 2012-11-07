Calcasieu voters renew Burton Coliseum tax

Voters in Calcasieu on Tuesday decided to favor the renewal on the property tax for Burton Coliseum and Agricultural Services.

According to complete but unofficial results, 50,545 voters, or 67.85 percent approved it. Against were 23,949 voters, or 32.15 percent.



The 10-year, 1.5 mills tax is dedicated for maintenance and improvement of the facility.



The tax also provides money for the agricultural services and the county agent's office, and supports the West Cal Cam Arena.



The tax will be in effect for another 10 years.





Below is fact sheet on the tax from parish officials:



The Burton Coliseum & Agricultural Services tax was originally approved by Calcasieu Parish voters in 1993. It is a 10-year, parish wide property tax. The Burton tax was renewed once before in 2003, and will expire December 31, 2012. The tax has been rolled back in each re-assessment year.



What does the Burton Coliseum & Agricultural Services Tax fund?



The Burton Coliseum & Agricultural Services tax funds the following agencies and facilities:

Annual Revenue

- Burton Coliseum Complex

$ 1,800,000

- LSU AgCenter (County Agent)

$ 325,000

- West Cal. Comm. Center Authority

(West Cal Arena)

$ 225,000

Total $2,350,000

$2.35 Million = 1.5 mills





The Burton Coliseum Complex – Owned by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and managed by McNeese State University, the Burton Complex hosts 200 events annually including the McNeese basketball and rodeo programs, the High School Rodeo Finals, High School graduations, and youth-based educational programs like the Calcasieu Parish Social Studies Fair and a variety of 4-H events.



LSU AgCenter (County Agent) – The County Agent provides a wide-array of research-based educational programs to the community, especially the youth. Example topics of programs the County Agent offers include parenting and nutrition, outdoor skills, gardening, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.



West Calcasieu Community Center Authority (West Cal Arena) – The West Cal Community Center Authority owns and maintains the West Cal Arena including a future Events Center currently under construction and scheduled to be completed 2014. The West Cal Arena facility hosts 170 events annually including western events, equestrian events, rodeos, community events, and banquets.



What is the approximate cost to the average property owner (@ 1.5 mills)?

Assessed Value Annual Monthly $ 75,000 $ 0.00 $0.00 $100,000 $ 3.75 $0.31

$150,000 $11.25 $0.94

$200,000 $18.75 $1.56

$250,000 $26.25 $2.19 *The Burton Coliseum & Agricultural Services Tax is subject to the homestead exemption.