Jeff Davis Parish results

Jeff Davis Parish voters on Tuesday favored Mitt Romney (R) for president and Paul Ryan (R) for vice president. Romney/Ryan had 10,014 votes, or 72.92 percent, to President Barack Obama and Joe Biden's 3,483 votes, or 25.36 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Jeff Davis voters also favored Charles W. Boustany, Jr. (R) for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Boustany had 6,515 votes, or 50.64 percent, to "Jeff" Landry (R)'s 3,390 votes, or 26.35 percent.

Also, "Ron" Richard (D) got 2,506 votes, or 19.48 percent in the race. Bryan Barrilleaux (R) got 325 votes, or 2.53 percent. The remaining candidate, "Jim" Stark (L), got 130 votes, or 1.01 percent.

Residents in Welsh also elected a new mayor. "Carolyn Louviere" (D) got 1,015 votes, or 71.48 percent, and "Colby" Perry got 405 votes, or 28.52 percent.

In the Welsh Chief of Police race, Marcus Crochet (D) garnered the most votes. Crochet got 1,025 votes, or 72.44 percent, and "Tommy" Chaisson (N) got 390 votes, or 27.56 percent.

In the Welsh alderman race, five were elected. They were Allen Ardoin (D), "Hugh" Fruge (N), Robert "Bob" Owens (R), Becky Hudson (D) and "Charles" Drake (D).

In the Fenton alderman race, three were elected. They were "Curtis Red" Dickens (D), Clifford Brian Leday (D) and Mary Jones (D).

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks District customers supported a 9.9 mills, 10-year tax. 941 voters, or 71.72 percent were for it and 371 voters, or 28.28 percent were against it.

Voters supported the proposition to allow a local option on school board term limits. 9,376 voters, or 75.46 percent, were for it; 3,049 voters, or 24.54 percent were against it.

Regarding the nine constitutional amendments on the ballot:

Constitutional Amendment 1, Medicaid Trust Fund for the Elderly

For, 9,086 voters, or 71.48 percent

Against, 3,626 voters, or 28.52 percent

Constitutional Amendment 2, Right of each citizen to keep and bear arms

For, 10,320 voters, or 80.47 percent

Against, 2,505 voters, or 19.53 percent

Constitutional Amendment 3, Prefiling DL/for retirement/public employee

For, 8,022 voters, or 65.60 percent

Against, 4,207 voters, or 34.40 percent

Constitutional Amendment 4, Surviving spouse/deceased veteran/Homestead Exemption

For, 9,373 voters, or 76.30 percent

Against, 2,911 voters, or 23.70 percent

Constitutional Amendment 5, Forfeiture retirement benefit pub. off./conv. felon

For, 9,097 voters, or 73.22 percent

Against, 3,328 voters, or 26.78 percent

Constitutional Amendment 6, Gov. Auth. of New Iberia - prop annexed by the city

For, 4,748 voters, or 40.09 percent

Against, 7,094 voters, or 59.91 percent

Constitutional Amendment 7, Provides filling appts./Vac. on Bds./Comm.

For, 7,517 voters, or 63.16 percent

Against, 4,384 voters, or 36.84 percent

Constitutional Amendment 8, State Bd. of Comm./Industry-Tax Exemp. Contracts

For, 6,459 voters, or 53.55 percent

Against, 5,602 voters, or 46.45 percent

Constitutional Amendment 9, Security District/Parcel Fee w/in District

For, 6,717 voters, or 56.13 percent

Against, 5,249 voters, or 43.87 percent

