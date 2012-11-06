Runoff between Boustany, Landry in 3rd Congressional race

There will be a December runoff between two sitting Republican congressmen – Charles Boustany and Jeff Landry in the 3rd Congressional race.

According to complete, but unofficial election results, Boustany had 44.68 percent to Landry's 30.04 percent of votes in the race.

Ron Richard finished with 21.54 percent of the votes to Bryan Barrilleaux's 2.54 percent, and Jim Stark's 1.21 percent.

