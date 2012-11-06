Welsh mayor re-elected, town gets new chief

The Town of Welsh re-elected its mayor on Tuesday and elected a new police chief.

Incumbent mayor Carolyn Louviere got 1,015 votes, or 71 percent, to candidate Colby Perry's 405 votes, or 29 percent.

In the police chief's race, Marcus Crochet garnered 1,025 votes, or 72 percent, to Tommy Chaisson's 390 votes, or 28 percent.

The results are complete but unofficial, according to results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

