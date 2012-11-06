Fleming re-elected in Louisiana's 4th District

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - U.S. Rep. John Fleming has won easy re-election to a third term representing northwest Louisiana in Congress.

Fleming, a Republican from Minden, had only one opponent in the race for the 4th District seat. Randall Lord, a Libertarian from Shreveport, did no fundraising for his campaign and offered little challenge to the incumbent congressman in Tuesday's election.

Before the candidate sign-up period, Fleming - a doctor and owner of Subway and UPS stores - was considered a target for Democrats. National Democratic Party officials interviewed possible competitors for the northwest Louisiana-based seat, but those efforts fizzled.

The 4th District is largely rural, stretching from the Arkansas line south to southwest Louisiana.

