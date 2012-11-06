McNeese Stays Alive in Playoff Race

The McNeese State Cowboys responded to their worst defeat of the season... With their best victory of the season.

Last weekend on the road, the Cowboys dominated Nicholls State from start to finish, winning the game 42-10 and keeping their hopes alive in the Southland Conference playoff race.





With the victory, McNeese improves to 6-and-3 overall, 3-and-3 in conference play, and if the Cowboys can win their last 2 games they could sneak into the postseason.