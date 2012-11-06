Throwing down with coyotes, throwing out that pacifier, and oh yeah, it's election day

Good morning everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Have you cast your vote today? It's Election Day and we'll bring you the last of the campaigning and give you the information you need to help you at the polling places. Should you need a sample ballot, you can visit our website HERE.

Are you confused about those amendments on the ballot? We have a slideshow on what's involved in each of those proposals HERE.

While you're on our website there are a couple of stories you may be interested in – one involves a Chihuahua who survives a fight with coyotes. You can check that one out HERE. The other deals with a haven for germs that you may not be totally aware of – it has to do with what's lurking on that pacifier you just handed to your child. Ewwwww!! See for yourself HERE.

Also today, you may not be able to save on holiday travel anymore, but November is a good time to get deals on other things – especially on things like cookware and furniture. We'll show you how.

You shouldn't encounter any bad weather on the way to the polls today. Ben tells me to expect mostly sunny skies with relatively cool temperatures all day. What about the rest of the week? Well, remember to tune in at noon for Ben's full, live, local forecast.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.

