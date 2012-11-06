Hobby Lobby fighting coverage of morning after pill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH/CNN) - Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby is suing the federal government over the Affordable Care Act mandate.

Chain founder David Green says his Christian-based company should not have to pay for emergency contraceptives like the so called morning-after pill.

"We have always operated our company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles," Green said.

Green founded Hobby Lobby with the same principles the multi-billion dollar company still operates under.

"Now our faith is being challenged by the federal government," he said.

At issues is the federal health care law that requires businesses to provide all approved contraceptives.

"The Green family does not oppose contraceptives per se, so contraception is offered in their plans. It doesn't include contraceptives that can cause early abortions," said General Council Kyle Duncan.

"If you feel that contraception is something that women need, have a right to, and take as an everyday thing and most women do anymore, then emergency contraception is the same class of drugs, same actions," said Anita Fream of Planned Parenthood.

Fream said there is a misconception about what the so called morning-after pills actually do.

"They prevent the release of an egg so there is nothing for the sperm to fertilize," she said.

The objection to these pills is they also prevent implantation of embryos.

"That has not been demonstrated, I know that gets talked about. There's speculation that could happen. I am not aware of studies that does happen," Fream said.

"We simply cannot abandon our religious beliefs to comply with this mandate," Green said.

However, Hobby Lobby's own lawsuit shows the company once provided the "morning-after pills" as part of its insurance plan, and only removed them after the health care mandate was examined.

The attorney for Hobby Lobby said the pills were added to coverage without the knowledge of the Greens and they have always opposed them.

Now they want a federal court to allow them to continue their religious objections to the pills.

"Hobby Lobby should never be put in the position of choosing their faith over their business," Duncan said.

Hobby Lobby is asking a federal judge to issue an injunction against the health care law, which would impact the store beginning in January.

This is one of 27 similar lawsuits filed against the contraception mandate.

