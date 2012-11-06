New West Nile cases, one in Calcasieu

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's health department confirms six new West Nile cases - two dangerous infections of the nervous system and four cases of flu-like West Nile fever.

Deaths remain at 13.

The new neuroinvasive cases were in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. The West Nile fever cases include two in East Baton Rouge Parish and one each in Calcasieu and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Health and Hospitals Secretary Bruce Greenstein said Monday that although reported diagnoses are beginning to decline week by week, people still need to protect themselves and their homes from mosquitoes.

There have been 344 West Nile cases reported so far this year.

