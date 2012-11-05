Leesville authorities seeking information on graffiti damage

The Leesville Police Department and Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking information about numerous acts of graffiti committed throughout Leesville.

According to officials, anyone with information about the spray painting of the "old" courthouse and the underpasses for north and southbound lanes of U.S. 171, where the name "Anonymous" was signed, are encouraged to call.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible can receive a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.

Callers may remain anonymous If you or anyone you know has information that may assist law enforcement with this case please call 337-239-2233.

Tips can also be submitted through the Leesville Police Departments website at www.leesvillepd.org by clicking on the tab Tip Line.

