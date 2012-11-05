Lake Charles woman accused of child desertion

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 2, around 11 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded after receiving a call from the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a report of four young children left unattended inside of a Lake Charles home.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered four small children - a 6-year-old, 5-year-old, 4-year-old and 1-year-old - had been left unattended inside the home.

A short time later Terri D. Harrison, 24, of Lake Charles, homeowner and family member of the four children, returned home. When deputies spoke with Harrison, they detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and confirmed she had left the children unattended.

She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of child desertion.

The children were removed from the home by the Department of Children & Family Services and placed with family members.

Judge Wilford Carter set her bond at $1,000.

CPSO Detective Cinnamon Salvador is the lead investigator on this case.