Messiah Chorus rehearsals begin, performance slated

Rehearsals for the Messiah Chorus begin Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Shearman Fine Arts Building at McNeese State University.

Those working to bring back the annual tradition have set this year's performance for 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Francis G. Bulber Auditorium at McNeese.

Close to a hundred vocalists have signed up to sing in the chorus and organizers want to get the word out about the three rehearsals.

The second rehearsal will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 at the Bulber Auditorium.

Finally, there's a dress rehearsal at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Bulber Auditorium.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.