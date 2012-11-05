Rolling down the road in a "rat rod"

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Voting machines are being rolled out across the country and right here at home in anticipation of Election Day tomorrow. We're talking to election officials about the expected turnout and more. Should you have any questions about what's on the ballot you can go HERE for all the information you need.

Lots of folks still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, we'll update that situation.

Also today, you may have heard of hot rods, but what about a "rat rod"? No two rat rods are alike. Each is personalized to the owner, and we'll meet one man who's made his vehicle into a mobile dentist's office.

Plus, it's not uncommon to see a house rolling down the highway on the way to a new location, but what about a church? A Louisiana Baptist congregation says this is the easiest way to move a pre-Civil War-era church.

In weather, we had fog again this morning, but things are changing this afternoon. Ben tells me another cold front is on the way and a few showers and storms are possible ahead of its arrival. He says damaging winds and large hail are possible, but the threat shouldn't last long. Look for more on tonight's forecast, along with tomorrow's outlook during Ben's live, local weathercast at noon.

