LSU Loses Tough Battle to Alabama, 21-17

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - T.J. Yeldon took a swing pass from A.J. McCarron and went 28 yards for a touchdown with 51 seconds remaining, giving top-ranked Alabama a stunning 21-17 victory over No. 5 LSU on a raucous Saturday night in Death Valley.
The Crimson Tide (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) showed it could come from behind after Zach Mettenberger rallied the Tigers (7-2, 3-2) from a 14-3 halftime deficit.
LSU had a chance to put the game away in the closing minutes, driving into Alabama territory and forcing the Tide to use its timeouts. But Drew Alleman missed a field goal, and McCarron took over. He completed three straight passes before reading an LSU blitz, flipping a pass to Yeldon. The freshman broke one tackle and faked out another defender for the winning TD.
