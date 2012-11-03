Pokes cruise over Colonels, 42-10

The McNeese State football team cruised to a conference victory on Saturday afternoon, defeating Nicholls State 42-10.

The Pokes (6-3, 3-3) totaled 550 yards of offense, including 276 yards on the ground. Junior quarterback Cody Stroud completed 17 of 28 passes for 274 yards, and tied a career high three touchdown passes.

McNeese State returns to action next Saturday for a non-conference game with Texas- San Antonio.

