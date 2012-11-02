Touchdown Live Scores - Week 10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Touchdown Live Scores - Week 10

Touchdown Live Scores - Week 10:

 

Washington-Marion             6

LaGrange                            34              FINAL

 

Lake Arthur                       0

Kinder                               42                FINAL

 

Elton                               12

Basile                               28                  FINAL

 

Oberlin                                 12

Hamilton Christian                6          FINAL

 

Jennings                         21

Iowa                               18                  FINAL

 

Notre Dame                            42

South Beauregard                  6                FINAL

 

Comeaux                          21

Sam Houston                    13             FINAL

 

Carencro                          40

Sulphur                             26              FINAL

 

Opelousas                     12

DeRidder                        24                  FINAL

 

Vinton                        7

DeQuincy                   26                      FINAL

 

East Beauregard               00                   

Rosepine                           41                FINAL

 

Mamou                           6

Iota                                35                    FINAL

 

Barbe                            56

Lafayette                       35                 FINAL

 

Westlake                  49

Crowley                    35                      FINAL

 

St. Louis                   26

Beau Chene             7                   FINAL

 

Leesville                     19

Tioga                         33                   FINAL

 

Welsh                   35

Pickering               8                       FINAL

 

