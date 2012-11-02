Weekend forecast: Vertigo, gumbo and a flying pig

This weekend will be a busy one! With Halloween behind us, we'll have several busy weeks ahead of us, getting ready for the holidays.

It's a good time to slow down and enjoy what Southwest Louisiana has to offer.

Here are some weekend highlights for you:

Lake Charles:

Christmas Festival: The Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles will sponsor a Christmas Festival at the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. There will arts and crafts as well as activities for children.

Louisiana Theatre Festival: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central School of the Arts & Humanities Center at 809 Kirby Street in Lake Charles. The one-day festival was created to provide young people with acting and technical theatre training, performance opportunities and college audition skills. Students, grades 6-12, are invited to participate. No experience is necessary.

Covenant Grace Academy gumbo cook-off: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indian Bay Pavilion at 3700 West Prien Lake Rd. in Lake Charles.

DeQuincy:

Miracles for Marik: Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Co-ed baseball tournament benefiting Marik VanWinkle, 10, of Lake Charles, who was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (bone cancer). Alcohol will not be allowed at the event.

DeRidder:

Flying Pig Cook-off: Saturday at the Beauregard Regional Airport at 1220 First Avenue in DeRidder. Events include a fly-in from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a barbecue and gumbo cook-off until 4 p.m.

Elton:

Coushatta Tribe Princess and Jr. Princess Pageant: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Koasati Plaza on the corner of U.S. 190 and Pine Street in Elton. The pageant is free and open to the public. During the pageant, contestants will display traditional Tribal dress and showcase various talents such as basket-making, tribal dance and knowledge of tribal history.

Eunice:

Brandon Moreau and Cajun Grass: Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theater at 200 West Park Avenue in Eunice. Part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Jennings:

Showing of "Vertigo" by Alfred Hitchcock: Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre in Jennings. Tickets are $5 each and are on sale from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the theater box office that night.

Many:

Mountain Dulcimer workshop: Saturday at the Rebel State Historic Site. Hosted by Mrs. Daryle Stephenson. Beginner workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Advanced beginner workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jam session to be held at 3 p.m.

Have a great weekend!

