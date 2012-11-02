Kiwanis of South LC Christmas Fest set this weekend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kiwanis of South LC Christmas Fest set this weekend

(Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles will host its Christmas Festival this weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Hours will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

On Friday night, there will be a VIP wine and hors d'oeuvre party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $20 per person.

Activities for this weekend's event will include Santa visits and carnival games as well as arts and crafts.

Money raised will help children in the community. In the past, the Kiwanis helped build a rock wall at the Children's Museum, helped the Boys Village provide Thanksgiving baskets for families in need, and took kids on shopping sprees for Christmas.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

