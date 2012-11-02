CPSO makes drug bust on I-10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

C.A.T. Team makes drug bust on I-10

Bryant E. Comeaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Bryant E. Comeaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) made a drug bust on Interstate 10, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Oct. 30, at approximately 8:30 p.m., C.A.T. Team Detective Sgt. Stuart Henderson conducted a stop on a car traveling eastbound between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation. 

Authorities said during the traffic stop, the driver of the car, Bryant E. Comeaux, 40, of Trinity, Texas, began to act suspiciously.

"After receiving consent from Comeaux, Sgt. Henderson conducted a search of the car and recovered a trash bag inside a cardboard box containing three plastic wrapped bundles of marijuana, weighing over 30 pounds, and three plastic bags of suspected cocaine, with a combined street value of approximately $65,000, a digital scale, smoking device and rolling papers throughout the car," the release states.

Comeaux was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (Cocaine between 28 to 200 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Comeaux's bond is still pending.

