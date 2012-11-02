Sulphur man accused of cruelty, stealing from elderly woman

A Sulphur man is accused of cruelty and stealing from an elderly individual, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Sept. 16, detectives arrested Joshua C. Gibson, 29, after an investigation reportedly revealed he kneed a 67-year-old family member and then pushed her to the floor.

Gibson was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to the infirm.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $100,000.

Authorities said that detectives continued to investigate the case and learned prior to his arrest, the elderly victim allowed Gibson to move into her home. According to authorities, Gibson harassed and intimidated the woman into giving him money.

On Oct. 29, Gibson, who is still incarcerated, was rearrested and charged with 10 counts of simple robbery and 10 counts of exploitation of the infirm. Ritchie set his bond at $250,000, bringing his total bond to $350,000.

