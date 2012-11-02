CPSO: Naked man found in 14-year-old's bedroom, arrested

A Lake Charles man is facing charges after he was found naked in a 14-year-old female's bedroom, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Oct. 25, deputies were dispatched to a Moss Bluff home in reference to Richard A. Mathieu, 35, being found naked in the girl's bedroom. The girl was reportedly a family acquaintance.

When deputies arrived, they learned Mathieu had fled the scene.

"During further investigation, detectives discovered Mathieu had inappropriate sexual contact with the 14-year-old girl on four occasions over the past 10 months," the release states.

Authorities said when questioned by detectives, Mathieu confirmed the allegations.

On Thursday, Mathieu was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $100,000.

