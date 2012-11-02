Two facing drug charges in Vernon

Two Vernon Parish men are accused of drug-related charges, according to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft.

Craft said that 20-year-old Joshua Mercuri of Fort Polk and 28-year-old David Montgomery of Leesville were arrested Wednesday following an investigation by agents from the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.

Craft said the probe was the result of information received by agents regarding the alleged sale of the illegal narcotic, Ecstasy, to employees of local clubs in the Leesville area.

During the investigation, agents made contact with Mercuri at a local establishment where they found him to be in possession of 23 Ecstasy tablets, Craft said.

Further investigation led agents to a separate establishment where Montgomery was located and found to be in possession of 25 Ecstasy tablets.

Both were arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of possession of schedule I narcotics with the intent to distribute.

Bond was set at $10,000 each.

Montgomery also had an outstanding bench warrant for failure to pay child support which mandates that he must serve 90 days on the bench warrant, Craft said.

Both remain in the Vernon Parish Jail.

