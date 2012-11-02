'La Cuisine de Beauregard' Food Fest set Nov. 10 in DeRidder

DeRidder Main Street and the Historical Downtown Alliance will hold the 5th Annual La Cuisine de Beauregard Food Festival on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown DeRidder.

Local chefs will fire up their grills and whip out their cutting boards to prepare a different dish for hundreds to sample.

The area will be roped off and a food court will be created with the chefs lining each side of Washington Street.

A "People's Choice" and "Booth Design" award will be presented at 3 p.m. to the winning chefs.

Admission to the festival is free. The admission to the food court is $5. Vendors will be on hand selling desserts and kid-friendly food.

The tradition of a live Cajun band continues. Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, a legendary SWLA French/Cajun Band, will be performing for the duration of the festival.

Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys began over 20 years ago and are known throughout the state and beyond for their flawless Cajun French music performances.

Children will enjoy chalk art, face painting, games and cupcake decorating.

Roger Rivers, a gator hunter from the back woods of Toledo Bend, will be back by popular demand. He will demonstrate how to cook alligator and to share his experiences from deep in the swamplands of South Louisiana.

Twenty-four designated Main Street Communities throughout the state will host the annual "Louisiana Main to Main, A Cultural Road Show" to collectively showcase the culture, commerce, history, and our abundance of creative and natural assets, and encourages road trips from one Main Street community to the next.

The event is sponsored by DeRidder Main Street, the DeRidder Historical Downtown Alliance, and through grants provided by the Office of the Lt. Governor.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.