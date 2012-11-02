Armed, dangerous, AND hiding out in a dryer!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll take a look at the latest national jobs report, and tell you about a new job search website launched by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Did you know that Louisiana ranks number one in the murders of women at the hands of men, and that Calcasieu ranks fourth in the state? Those are facts, and today there's an effort to bring more awareness to the problem.

As it gets cooler, and the days get shorter, many of us may find it easy to stop exercising and to load up on the carbs. We'll show you how to keep your healthy habits going all year long.

Plus, gas prices are always a hot topic. What we many consider low prices now would have been considered outrageous just a few years ago. We'll explain why drivers opinions have changed over the years.

If you're a criminal, you may want to find a different place to hide … take a look at THIS story in which police find a fugitive hiding out in a dryer!

In weather, we were greeted with dense fog this morning, but the sunshine has returned. Ben tells me unseasonably warm temperatures are expected today with temperatures only dropping to the 70's for high school football tonight. However, changes are on the way for the weekend with some rain chances and a cold front on the horizon. Ben will explain it all in his live, local forecast at noon.

