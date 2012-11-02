Police investigating shooting incident on LSUE campus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police investigating shooting incident on LSUE campus

EUNICE, LA (KPLC) -

Police in Eunice are looking into a shooting that happened on the Louisiana State University at Eunice campus.

Investigators said shots were fired twice Wednesday night.

No one was hurt.

During their investigation, police pulled over three vehicles and one passenger got out and ran away.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

