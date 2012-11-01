Reporter's Notebook: Bullying

Throughout the month of November, I will be taking an in-depth look at bullying. It's a hot topic across the country right now, and that includes right here in Southwest Louisiana.

At KPLC, we get lots of reports from parents about their child being bullied. There are too many to cover individually, so we're taking the time to look at the topic as a whole.

I've learned a lot about bullying that I didn't know. It's starting at a much younger age, and the majority of it is done on the Internet now. One school board official said it's moved from Facebook to Twitter and now, to Instagram. It's obviously a huge problem.

There are a lot of things to consider when it comes to bullying. What is bullying? Is it someone calling your child a name one time? Or is it a pattern? When is it time to get administration involved? How is it supposed to be handled? Will disciplining the bully make it worse?

The series has been an incredibly difficult one for me to cover. I was hesitant in taking it on, because I knew at some point, I'd be stepping on someone's toes. And I was right. It didn't take long.

It's a touchy subject with the Calcasieu Parish School Board and the schools. But then again, these are children. And that's the focus of this series: The children. This isn't about naming names, or calling out schools. It's about what bullying does to children short-term and long-term.

My pieces include footage of school fronts. The School Board didn't want me to shoot footage inside schools, stating they could easily be identified. And just because the school is shown, it doesn't mean there's a bullying problem. It just signifies that bullying can occur anytime and everywhere.

We'll look at victims. We'll hear their stories firsthand. We will also hear from a social worker who deals with these children on a daily basis. And then we'll sit down with the school board about what their procedures and policies are regarding bullying.

If you have any questions about any of my stories or about the topic, feel free to e-mail me at hcarter@kplctv.com.

-- Holly Carter, KPLC