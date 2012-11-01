Cameron officials ask residents to use caution when burning outdoors

The Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is asking residents to use extreme caution if burning outdoors in the parish.

Officials are asking residents to refrain from burning outdoors if it is unnecessary.

"Do not leave any fires unattended no matter where it is located. Winds are forecasted to be 10-15 mile per hour for the next seven days and fires could easily get out of hand if not monitored closely," said Eddie Benoit, director, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

