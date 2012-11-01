Ryan at Mill St. intersection to be closed beginning Monday

According to the City of Lake Charles, beginning Monday, Nov. 5, the intersection at Ryan Street and Mill Street will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic for approximately 30 days while work continues on the Ryan Streetscape project.

Officials say construction will include the connection of drainage, water, electrical and other utilities to serve the Ryan Street corridor.

Detour routes will be posted.

The next phase of work will include improvements along the 100 block of West Mill Street in conjunction with the new City Court building.

The Ryan Streetscape project will conclude at the intersection of Ryan Street and Pine Street, according to officials.

