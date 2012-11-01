What's lurking in your grocery bag? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

What's lurking in your grocery bag?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

It's the official closure date for Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is out there today, and will be taking a look at the closure's impact on the community.

Also today, more on the topic of athletes and concussions. We'll tell you about a new app that is helping parents and coaches identify whether or not a concussion has occurred. It offers a simple checklist of signs and symptoms.

Plus, when you go to the grocery store, do you get plastic bags, or do you bring your own? It's a choice between protecting the environment and protecting your health. We'll take a look at research into how something dangerous can build up in those re-usable bags.

In weather, sunny skies have returned after a foggy start to the day. Ben tells me that afternoon highs should warm into the low 80's. We may have clear skies today, but what about the weekend?  Check out Ben's complete, live, local forecast at noon. You can also check out the latest on the destruction caused by Hurricane Sandy HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

