Lots of family fun on Halloween in Lake Charles

Plenty of Halloween festivities were planned in Lake Charles for families with trick-or-treaters.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office started things off at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a Trunk-or-Treat event.

CPSO employees dressed in costume, or uniform, to hand out candy to the many trick-or-treaters who participated.

"We just wanted to do something for the kids to have a safe Halloween," Lt. Tracy James with CPSO said.

This is the third annual Trunk-or-Treat for the Sheriff's Office and the turnout for Halloween 2012 was great, according to James.

But that's not all that was happening in the city.

Over at Tuten Park on Nelson Road, the park celebrated its first Halloween event -- Rootin' "Tuten" Halloween, another chance for folks across Lake Charles to celebrate the holiday in the brand new park.

"They're handing out candy, we're doing some crafts and just an opportunity for people to get under the trees and enjoy a little Halloween," Charles "Matt" Watson, president of the board for Friends of Tuten Park, said.

And in downtown Lake Charles, the Civic Center held its Halloween Harvest Fest 2012.

Kids came dressed in costumes where they participated in games, crafts, face painting, a haunted house and space jumps.

To see reaction from the many trick-or-treaters who participated in the Halloween festivities, check out the attached story from Nightcast.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.