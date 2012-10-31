Duncan leads Spurs past Davis, Hornets 99-95

Tim Duncan scored 24 points, Tony Parker hit a huge 3-pointer, and the San Antonio Spurs opened the season with a 99-95 victory over the New Orleans Hornets in the debut for top draft pick Anthony Davis on Wednesday night.

Davis scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, a promising start for the player who spent only one year at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats to the national title.

But the wily Spurs showed the rebuilding Hornets a thing or two.

After Davis made two free throws with 1:08 remaining to give New Orleans its final lead, 95-94, the Spurs closed strong. Parker connected from beyond the arc with 49.6 seconds left, finishing with 23 points. After Greivis Vasquez missed an open 3, Duncan padded the lead with two fouls shots.

