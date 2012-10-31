Vernon Parish results

Vernon Parish voters on Tuesday favored GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney for president and Paul Ryan for vice president.

The Romney/Ryan ticket had 12,146 votes, or 77.83 percent, to President Barack Obama's 3,173 votes, or 20.33 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from Vernon Parish Clerk of Court Willie Deon.

Vernon voters also favored Republican incumbent John Fleming for the 4th Congressional District seat.

Fleming had 10,467 votes, or 84.81 percent, to Randall Lord's 1,875 votes, or 15.19 percent.

Voters in the Village of Anacoco elected a mayor. Keith Lewing won the seat. He got 229 votes, or 53.13 percent to Archie Martin's 202 votes, or 46.87 percent.

Also in Anacoco, three council members were elected. They were Mark Phillips, Shane Freeman and LaVerne Miers.

In the mayor's race in the Village of Simpson, Donnis Brinkley won the seat with 176 votes, or 53.01 percent. Robert "Bob" Green got 156 votes, or 46.99 percent in the race.

Voters approved the proposition to allow a local option on school board term limits: 11,126 voters, or 78.25 percent, were for it; 3,092 voters, or 21.75 percent were against it.

Regarding the nine constitutional amendments on the ballot:

Constitutional Amendment 1, Medicaid Trust Fund for the Elderly

For, 11,209 voters, or 76.60 percent

Against, 3,425 voters, or 23.40 percent

Constitutional Amendment 2, Right of each citizen to keep and bear arms

For, 12,858 voters, 86.60 percent

Against, 1,990 voters, or 13.40 percent

Constitutional Amendment 3, Prefiling DL/for retirement/public employee

For, 9,866 voters, or 70.84 percent

Against, 4,061 voters, or 29.16 percent

Constitutional Amendment 4, Surviving spouse/deceased veteran/Homestead Exemption

For, 10,863 voters, or 77.10 percent

Against, 3,226 voters, or 22.90 percent

Constitutional Amendment 5, Forfeiture retirement benefit pub. off./conv. felon

For, 10,434 voters, or 73.41 percent

Against, 3,779 voters, or 26.59 percent

Constitutional Amendment 6, Gov. Auth. of New Iberia - prop annexed by the city

For, 5,806 voters, or 46.53 percent

Against, 7,533 voters, or 56.47 percent

Constitutional Amendment 7, Provides filling appts./Vac. on Bds./Comm.

For, 8,467 voters, or 63.14 percent

Against, 4,943 voters, or 36.86 percent

Constitutional Amendment 8, State Bd. of Comm./Industry-Tax Exemp. Contracts

For, 6,821 voters, or 50.48 percent

Against, 6,691 voters, or 49.52 percent

Constitutional Amendment 9, Security District/Parcel Fee w/in District

For, 7,338 voters, or 54.15 percent

Against, 6,213 voters, or 45.85 percent

