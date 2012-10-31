Calcasieu Parish results

Calcasieu Parish voters on Tuesday favored GOP nominee Mitt Romney for president and Paul Ryan for vice president.Romney had 51,844 votes, or 63.44 percent, to President Barack Obama's 28,357 votes, or 34.70 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Calcasieu voters also favored Charles Boustany for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Boustany had 35,096 votes, or 46.44 percent, to Ron Richard's 22,410 votes, or 29.65 percent.

Also in that race, Jeff Landry got 13,782 votes, or 18.24 percent; and Jim Stark got 1,168 votes, or 1.55 percent.

Boustany and Landry will face a runoff for the seat in December.

Voters approved a parishwide Police Jury 1.5 mills, 10-year tax to benefit Burton Coliseum: 50,545 voters, or 67.85 percent approved it. Against were 23,949 voters, or 32.15 percent.

In the Town of Vinton, residents approved a half-cent of one percent sales and use tax in the city. For it were 817 voters, or 80.65 percent. Against it were 196 voters, or 19.35 percent.

Also, in Ward 1 Fire Protection District 1, voters approved a 7 mills, 10-year tax item. Voters in Ward 4 Fire Protection District 2, also approved a tax item.

Voters approved the proposition to allow a local option on school board term limits: 61,692 or 81.74 percent of voters were for it; 13,784 voters, or 18.26 percent were against it.

