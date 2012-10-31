Calcasieu election results, Nov. 6 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish results

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish voters on Tuesday favored GOP nominee Mitt Romney for president and Paul Ryan for vice president.Romney had 51,844 votes, or 63.44 percent, to President Barack Obama's  28,357 votes, or 34.70 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Calcasieu voters also favored Charles Boustany for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Boustany had 35,096 votes, or 46.44 percent, to Ron Richard's  22,410 votes, or 29.65 percent.

Also in that race, Jeff Landry got 13,782 votes, or 18.24 percent; and Jim Stark got 1,168 votes, or 1.55 percent.

Boustany and Landry will face a runoff for the seat in December.

Voters approved a parishwide Police Jury 1.5 mills, 10-year tax to benefit Burton Coliseum: 50,545 voters, or 67.85 percent approved it. Against were 23,949 voters, or 32.15 percent.

In the Town of Vinton, residents approved a half-cent of one percent sales and use tax in the city. For it were 817 voters, or 80.65 percent. Against it were 196 voters, or 19.35 percent.

Also, in Ward 1 Fire Protection District 1, voters approved a 7 mills, 10-year tax item. Voters in Ward 4 Fire Protection District 2, also approved a tax item.

Voters approved the proposition to allow a local option on school board term limits: 61,692 or 81.74 percent of voters were for it; 13,784 voters, or 18.26 percent were against it.

Click HERE to see how the constitutional amendments fared in Calcasieu.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly