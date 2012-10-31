Beauregard Parish results

Beauregard Parish voters on Tuesday favored GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney for president and Paul Ryan for vice president. Romney had 11,111 votes, or 78.12 percent, to President Barack Obama's 2,827 votes, or 19.88 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from Beauregard Clerk of Court Brian Lestage.

Beauregard voters also favored Republican incumbent John Fleming for the 4th Congressional District seat. Fleming had 9,562 votes, or 83.84 percent, to Randall Lord's 1,843 votes, or 18.16 percent.

In the Merryville Chief of Police race, Craig Lanier was elected. Lanier got 366 votes, or 80.62 percent. The remaining candidate in the race, Joey L. Hood, got 88 votes, or 19.38 percent.

Voters approved the proposition to allow a local option on school board term limits: 10,853 voters, or 81.85 percent, were for it; 2,407 voters, or 18.15 percent were against it.

Regarding the nine constitutional amendments on the ballot:

Constitutional Amendment 1, Medicaid Trust Fund for the Elderly

For, 10,176 voters, or 75.43 percent

Against, 3,314 voters, 24.57 percent

Constitutional Amendment 2, Right of each citizen to keep and bear arms

For, 11,458 voters, or 84.11 percent

Against, 2,164 voters, or 15.89 percent

Constitutional Amendment 3, Prefiling DL/for retirement/public employee

For, 9,305 voters, or 71.83 percent

Against, 3,649 voters, or 28.17 percent

Constitutional Amendment 4, Surviving spouse/deceased veteran/Homestead Exemption

For, 10,255 voters, or 78.66 percent

Against, 2,782 voters, or 21.34 percent

Constitutional Amendment 5, Forfeiture retirement benefit pub. off./conv. felon

For, 9,919 voters, or 75.59 percent

Against, 3,203 voters, or 24.41 percent

Constitutional Amendment 6, Gov. Auth. of New Iberia - prop annexed by the city

For, 5,137 voters, or 41.14 percent

Against, 7,349 voters, or 58.85 percent

Constitutional Amendment 7, Provides filling appts./Vac. on Bds./Comm.

For, 7,791 voters, or 62.06 percent

Against, 4,762 voters, or 37.94 percent

Constitutional Amendment 8, State Bd. of Comm./Industry-Tax Exemp. Contracts

For, 6,653 voters, or 52.31 percent

Against, 6,066 voters, or 47.69 percent

Constitutional Amendment 9, Security District/Parcel Fee w/in District

For, 6,922 voters, or 54.54 percent

Against, 5,770 voters, or 45.46 percent

