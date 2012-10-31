Allen Parish results

Allen Parish voters on Tuesday favored Mitt Romney for president and Paul Ryan for vice president. Romney had 6,495 votes, or 69.79 percent, to President Barack Obama's 2,616 votes, or 28.11 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Allen voters also favored Republican incumbent John Fleming for the 4th Congressional District seat. Fleming had 5,752 votes, or 79.78 percent, to Randall Lord's 1,458 votes, or 20.22 percent.

Oakdale voters also elected a mayor.

In the Oakdale Mayor's race, there will be a runoff between Gene Paul and Andrew Hayes.

Paul garnered 922 votes, or 46.01 percent. Hayes had 813 votes, or 40.57 percent. The third candidate in the race, John Matte, had 269 votes, or 13.42 percent.

In the District 2 Oakdale Council race, Fredrick "Pos" Douglas won the seat. Douglas had 281 votes, or 54.99 percent, to candidate Treva Maricle's 230 votes, or 45.01 percent.

In the District 3 Oakdale Council race, Ervin Willis Sr. won the race with 267 votes, or 66.75 percent. Robert Loman got 133 votes, or 33.25 percent in the race.

In the District 3 Allen Parish School Board race, there will be a runoff between candidates Steven Sumbler and Phyllis Johnson. Sumbler got 389 votes, or 32.23 percent, to Johnson's 340 votes, or 28.17 percent. Bobby Odom garnered 328 votes, or 27.17 percent and candidate Kenneth "Hammer" Miller got 150 votes, or 12.43 percent.

Two Oberlin alderman seats were also decided.

In the Alderman-at-Large seat race, Wayne Courville won the seat with 492 votes, or 65.43 percent. Ricky D. Mahaffey got 260 votes, or 34.57 percent, in the race.

In the District 3 Oberlin alderman seat race, Linda "Whip" Boulden won the seat. She got 130 votes, or 59.36 percent, to Benny R. Manuel's 89 votes, or 40.64 percent.

Voters also decided three tax propositions. They:

Approved a parishwide Police Jury 10-year, 4 mills tax for the parish courthouse and jail.

Approved a 5.30, 10-year tax continuation in Road District 5.

Approved a tax item in Fire Protection District 6.

Voters also approved the proposition to allow a local option on school board term limits.

