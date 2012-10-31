He does exist - behold, Dr. Frankenstein!

Good morning everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We continue to take a look at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Sandy. Backup generators have enabled the New York Stock Exchange to reopen today, but power is still out in large parts of downtown Manhattan. Two of the biggest airports – JFK and Newark Liberty – are up and running. Meanwhile National Guard trucks are delivering meals and evacuating the city of Hoboken, New Jersey. President Obama will join Governor Chris Christie for a tour of the New Jersey damage today. That's just part of what's going on today. We'll have more at noon, and you can also access info on the aftermath of the storm HERE.

Our own weather is pretty sunny. Ben tells me he expects temperatures to warm up to about 80 degrees this afternoon. As for all those trick-or-treaters, in Ben's words, the weather should be "spooktacular," with temperatures dropping into the 70's and then into the 60's by 8 p.m. Be sure to tune in at noon for more details about tonight and for the rest of our week.

It's pretty clear to see what's happening in Assumption Parish. Officials now say that sinkhole near Bayou Corne has gobbled up even more land.

It's already more than five acres in size – is there any end in sight?

Also today, college debt can be crippling for young graduates, but what about the parents? Many help out their students by taking out loans that take years to pay off. That could pose a serious financial problem when it comes to retirement.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. If you go to our website we have a pretty cool story on a real Dr. Frankenstein. Check it out HERE, and Happy Halloween!

