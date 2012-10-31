WEB EXTRA: Halloween all around SWLA, including aboard a ship

Halloween is all around Southwest Louisiana, including aboard a ship

Halloween is in the air across Southwest Louisiana today, including aboard the U.S.S. Orleck.

The Orleck's staff and volunteers have worked to turn the ship into "The Bludd Vessel."

Frights are stationed throughout the ship.

You can experience "The Bludd Vessel" tonight. Gates open at 6 p.m., and ship hatches open at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10.

The U.S.S. Orleck is located at 604 N. Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles.

The U.S.S. Orleck was named in January 1945 and was commissioned in Orange, Texas, in September 1945.

For more on the Orleck's history, visit orleck.org.

