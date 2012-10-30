McNeese Women Defeat Wiley College in Exhibition

It was exhibition time last night between the McNeese Cowgirls and Wiley College.





Which, according to my sources, has nothing to do with the famous roadrunner-chasing coyote. Ahem.





Early on it's Caitlyn Baggett to Ashlyn Baggett for 3 and we are tied at 5.





A little later on, freshman Arianna James finds junior Netanya Jones, who hits the baseline jumper, Cowgirls up by 2.





Now it's Caitlyn Baggett driving to the basket, she gets the basket and the foul! She had 18 and that put McNeese up five.





Then, it's the third Baggett sister, Allison -- she gets it to Ashlyn who takes it in.





The Cowgirls win 76-61.... They open the regular season on November 10th against Vanderbilt...



