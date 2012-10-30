Elderly pedestrian killed in Vernon crash

An elderly pedestrian was killed early Tuesday in a Vernon Parish crash, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop E.

Troopers said they responded to the crash around 8 a.m. It happened on La. 121, south of La. 489 in Leesville.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2007 Honda CRV, driven by 78-year-old Gloria P. Toney, of Leesville, and a pedestrian, 88-year-old Eddard L. Morrison, also of Leesville.

The Honda was reportedly southbound on La. 121 when it struck Morrison, who was either sitting or lying on the edge of the southbound lane, troopers said.

Troopers said the crash actually occurred around 5:30 a.m., but Morrison was not discovered until 8 a.m. and was deceased.

Toney was unaware she had struck a pedestrian and did not stop at the scene, troopers said. She was later located.

Toney was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. Possible charges are pending which will be based on the outcome of the investigation, according to troopers.

Troop E troopers have investigated 51 fatal crashes in 2012, resulting in 56 fatalities.

