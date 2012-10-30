Lake Charles man found guilty of battery, false imprisonment - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man found guilty of battery, false imprisonment

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man was found guilty Tuesday of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and false imprisonment, according to a news release from 14th Judicial District Court.

According to court officials, Judge Clayton Davis found Christopher Wade Sarver guilty of the charges.

Court officials said the victim in the case had signed an Affidavit of Non-Prosecution, however, due to the significant injuries to the victim and the child, Assistant District Attorney Christy Rhoades moved forward with prosecution.

Officials said Sarver was sentenced to six months on each count, the maximum penalty allowed by law, with each sentence to run consecutive, for a total of 18 months in jail.

As a result of the conviction, Sarver faces a probation violation in Florida and could be facing an additional eight to 25 years in prison.

Prosecuting the case were Assistant District Attorneys Christy Rhoades and David Palay.

