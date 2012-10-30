Jail time for Jefferson

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The super storm known as Sandy has left millions of people from Maine to the Carolinas without power today. New York City is all but closed off, while it's still unclear how much damage will be found in New Jersey where the storm went ashore last night. More than a dozen people have been killed in the storm along the eastern seaboard. At noon, we'll have a full report on the devastation. However, you can always access information HERE.

Meanwhile, here at home, we started off on a chilly note with some 30's and 40's across the area. Ben tells me though that temperatures will warm into the lower 70's this afternoon before dipping back down to the 40's and 50's tonight. What will tomorrow bring? Ben's working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in for that at noon.

Also today, did you know that patients with some pacemakers do not have a pulse? That can cause a very confusing situation for emergency workers, so we'll show you how rescue crews are being trained to respond – even when the patient appears to be dead.

Plus, we'll take a look at rising illegal immigration across the country and how it affects our economy.

And former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson must report to jail by 2 p.m. today. A judge says his arrest last week on drug charges violated the terms of an earlier bond. We'll have more on today's ruling at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!