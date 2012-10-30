Honor your veteran this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Sunday, Nov. 11, and KPLC would like to give you an opportunity to recognize the veterans, young and old, in your family, on our website.

Upload photos of veterans to our VIEWER NET feature.

We will include the photos in a slideshow on our website.

Be sure to save the photos on the "SWLA Veterans Day 2012" Viewer Net channel.

Also, include information like name, rank, branch of military service and hometown.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.